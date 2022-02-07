Liv Morgan Is A Big Fan Of NXT 2.0 & Cora Jade

WWE star Liv Morgan has given her seal of approval for NXT 2.0 and one of its bright young talents.

The NXT brand has undergone a change in recent months. Gone are the days of the black and yellow logo and a focus on proven indie talent. Instead, WWE has reverted back to making NXT a developmental hub with an emphasis on younger and bigger talent.

Praise For NXT 2.0

Liv Morgan has made a name for herself on the main roster after spending three years in NXT. Speaking to TV Insider, Liv expressed her belief that NXT 2.0 is in good hands and that Cora Jade’s stock is rising.

“Love her. I think they are doing a great job at NXT. I feel they are creating stars. The same core group of girls is really trying to grow. Trying to let everyone shine and showcase everyone to see what they can do.

“It’s so important to give opportunities to other people. I love Cora. I love Amari [Miller]. Tiffany [Stratton] is funny; I think she is going to be great. She is clearly athletic, but so new. I think with more experience she is going to be great. I love Toxic Attraction, Indi [Hartwell].

“There are so many girls who are going to be amazing. Eventually, when they come to Raw and SmackDown, they will be even more amazing.”

NXT 2.0 has been a polarizing change. Most fans are in agreement that the likes of Jade and Bron Breakker have been welcome additions to the brand.

Time will tell if this change will ultimately lead to more new stars for WWE.