Logan Paul Appears On WWE Raw To Set Up WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE confirmed a match for WrestleMania 38 that is expected to get mainstream attention as Logan Paul is slated to step into the ring to team with The Miz.

On Monday Night Raw, there was a Miz TV segment where The Miz introduced a “pioneer,” someone who comes from a “fighting family” and is a “celebrity, but Rey Mysterio interrupted before he could announce his partner for WrestleMania

Rey and Dominik Mysterio did a promo on Miz as Rey stated that he knows Miz can’t get a partner from the roster because everyone hates him and the outsider that Miz can get will just have to go back to where he came from after getting his WrestleMania moment.

This is when Miz introduced Paul as his tag team partner for the WrestleMania match against The Mysterios. Paul and Miz attacked them and they left them laying after shoving both of them into the steel ring posts.

Miz connected with the Skull Crushing Finale to Rey while Paul hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Dominik. This was expected as Paul was reported to be Miz’s partner over the weekend after Miz teased getting a partner.