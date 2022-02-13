Matt Cardona Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cardona is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He defeated Trevor Murdoch for the title at “NWA Powerrr Trip” in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The show was not broadcast live but matches taped at the event will air on episodes of NWA Powerrr in the future.

Cardona pinned Murdoch after delivering his leg lariat finisher. He debuted for the promotion at the Hard Times 2 PPV in December.

@SeanRossSapp Holy crap. @TheMattCardona pinned Trevor Murdoch tonight in Oak Grove, Kentucky, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/9Zhn4PZA4L — Chris Jung (@iamchrisjung) February 13, 2022

Remember my request Matt ?? — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) February 13, 2022

Cardona becomes the 56th person in history to win the belt. The title’s lineage dates back to 1948 when Orville Brown was the inaugural champion. Cardona’s victory over Murdoch was the 99th time the championship has changed hands.

Murdoch’s reign finishes at 167 days, which ranks him 28th out of 56 all time.

“I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis?”

I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis? ?? pic.twitter.com/Eaw4BNaSiV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 13, 2022

Cardona’s singles titles now include the WWE Intercontinental title, United States Championship, the GCW World Heavyweight Championship, and the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship. He’s also the self-proclaimed Internet Champion and recently claimed to be the ECW Television Champion after defeating Rhino in GCW.