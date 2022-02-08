Matt Hardy Reveals Why Jeff Hardy Turned Down WWE HOF Induction

Jeff Hardy recently turned down WWE’s offer to be part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Matt Hardy continues to speak about Jeff’s situation on Twitch and addressed Jeff’s decision during his latest live stream.

The Hardy Family Office leader stated once again that Jeff’s final drug test with WWE came back clean. He also explained why Jeff had no interest in joining the WWE Hall of Fame under the terms they recently proposed to him.

According to Matt Hardy, WWE wanted Jeff to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a solo act. Jeff had no interest in going in without Matt at his side.

Jeff Hardy as WWE Champion (Photo credit: WWE)

Matt Hardy on Jeff’s Decision

“Jeff asked [WWE], ‘So you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And he said, ‘Well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’

And they go, ‘Oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said, ‘Well, that’s a hard no.'”

Matt said, “He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz.”

Jeff Hardy‘s non-compete clause with WWE is expected to expire in early March. The Hardy Boyz have been announced for a number of indie appearances after that.

Matt Hardy has also been teasing an ‘extreme’ change to his AEW character. The potential matches they could have in Tony Khan‘s promotion have fans excited.

H/T Transcription: WrestlingInc