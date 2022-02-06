Matt Hardy Teasing ‘Extreme’ Change To AEW Character

The WWE release of Jeff Hardy has been a hot topic of discussion for fans recently. There has been a lot of speculation on where Hardy will go next. Now his brother Matt Hardy is teasing a change to his character in All Elite Wrestling, saying that maybe it’s time for him to return to his extreme roots.

This Friday’s episode of Rampage saw Isiah Kassidy unsuccessfully challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT title. The Private Party had also lost a match against The Jurassic Express for the tag team titles last month.

Matt posted a video on twitter after Rampage. He first expressed his disappointment over these recent losses of the members of his faction. He then said that maybe it’s time to put the focus back on himself. Hardy claimed that maybe it’s time adapt his old motto back and he teased an ‘extreme’ change to his character at the end of the video:

‘Maybe It’s Time For Matt Hardy To Make An Extreme Change’

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy ‘The Hardy Boyz’

“Maybe it’s time for me to go back to the drawing board. Maybe it’s time for me to get rich of what I originally got rich off of and that was me. Maybe it’s time for me to tighten up my boots. Lace them a little tighter. Lace them a little more snug. Maybe It is time to adapt my old motto of fear is only a four-letter word. So starting today, February the 5th, 2022, I’m gonna make a promise to everyone.

I’m saying it here publicly so I’ll be held accountable for it. I’m gonna bust my ass. I’m gonna do everything that I possibly can to take my dilapidated vessel, after all the wear and tear on my body, after my age and get into the best shape that it can possibly be in. Because I don’t like the direction that Matt Hardy is currently headed in AEW. If something doesn’t happen with the AHFO, something has to change. Maybe it’s time for Matt Hardy to make an extreme change.”

Jeff Hardy’s WWE non-compete clause expires in early March. The Hardy Boyz have already been announced for a few appearances including a couple of matches after that. There is no news on how Tony Khan feels about Jeff joining AEW after the infamous live event incident. It’ll be interesting to see if The Hardy Boyz end up reuniting in AEW as well.