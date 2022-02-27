Matt Hardy Recalls Pitched WWE Storyline He Was Very Uncomfortable With

WWE has put out many strange storylines on TV over the years. Matt Hardy recently revealed one such storyline that was pitched to him that made him very uncomfortable.

The former WWE star talked about it on the latest episode of his podcast. He recalled the time when Booker T and RVD held the tag team championships.

According to him, the creatives pitched an idea for Hardy to challenge for the tag titles with Mark Henry. For this, they wanted Matt to start acting like a black person:

“What was pitched to me from Vince and creative was that I was almost going to go to Mark Henry and him being black had a lot in common with me having Mattitude because we were both oppressed then I would talk like a black person.”

Matt Hardy explained that they wanted him to talk about how Mattitude was oppressed too. The former champion recalled how he was very uncomfortable with it:

“There was a point where I was almost going to start talking with more black slang and almost tell Mark Henry like ‘Mattitude is oppressed too man, we have that in common.’ I was very uncomfortable with that.”

Though thankfully for Matt, the storyline was canceled after Mark Henry got injured. Per the AEW star, maybe it was a sign from the Seven Deities.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes