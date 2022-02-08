Melina Wishes For One On One Match With Sasha Banks

Melina got to share only a short amount of time with Sasha Banks during her Royal Rumble return. She wishes that this encounter was actually a one-on-one match.

The former Divas champion recently shared a post on her Instagram account. She first mentioned how she got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and Kamille last year.

Melina then discussed her brief encounter with Sasha Banks during the women’s Royal Rumble. She mentioned how they got a huge reaction from the crowd:

“I wish that moment with Sasha was a singles match. To think if we were able to get a reaction like we did that night without wrestling… Can you imagine what we could do if we actually wrestled?!!!”

Sasha Banks entered the women’s Royal Rumble match at #1. A returning Melina followed her at #2, though she was eliminated by the boss in less than a minute.

The female star has been active in the independent circuit in recent times. She has wrestled matches for promotions such as NWA and Impact Wrestling in the past year.

We have seen people like MVP and Rey Mysterio getting back into the WWE fold after making a Royal Rumble return. It will be interesting to see if Melina is brought back by the company for more appearances in the future.