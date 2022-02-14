Monday, February 14, 2022
Mickie James Reveals Which AEW Star She Wants To Face

Mickie James wants a match with the AEW women's champion

By Anutosh Bajpai
Mickie James has not gotten to work with All Elite Wrestling yet but the Impact Knockouts champion knows who she will face if she gets the chance. The Impact star recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk. During the interview, she revealed her dream opponents from all the major promotions.

Speaking about Tony Khan‘s promotion, Mickie James went straight to the top and picked the current AEW women’s champion Britt Baker as her dream opponent:

“AEW, Britt Baker, I think, period, I feel like yeah, I really kind of, I’ve met her a few times. I’ve just recently actually got to know her, like, got to chat with her more to kind of get to know her a little bit recently. I just, I always She’s kicking down doors and doing so much amazing stuff over there.”

Mickie James continued by mentioning how Baker has been carving out her own unique path. The wrestling veteran applauded the AEW star for that.

The former WWE star also revealed her pick within her former promotion. She said that she would like to face the SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair because the two have never faced off in WWE.

Mickie James Believes WWE And Impact Will Work Together Again

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes

