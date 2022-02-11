Mickie James Believes WWE And Impact Will Work Together Again

The Royal Rumble PPV was historical for many reasons. One of them was the appearance of current Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James who competed in the women’s Rumble.

This was the first time a champion not belonging to the company made an appearance on the show and competed in the battle royal.

James talked about this moment recently with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. She expressed the belief that it wasn’t a one and done deal:

“I think yes [we will work together again], I don’t know that it will be immediately, I think this was an opportunity for WWE to test the water, to see if it was something.”

Mickie James also discussed the possibility of the current Impact World Champion Moose making an appearance on WWE programming:

“I feel that now that they see the potential and how much the fans responded to it, the idea of it happening with the men, or with the World Championships, or something like that, now, at least the idea of that possibility and that door is open.”

WWE had talks with NJPW about a potential partnership last year. So James’ assumption that this collaboration may extend beyond the Rumble is not unimaginable.

