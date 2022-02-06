Mickie James Reveals Rumble Spot She “Didn’t Love”

Former WWE Superstar and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James recently discussed her involvement in the WWE Royal Rumble match back on Saturday 29th January.

Speaking on her GAW TV show alongside SoCal Val and Victoria, Mickie revealed a moment in the match that she was not a big fan of.

“I didn’t love that at all [Melina being eliminated after 53 seconds],” Mickie began. “I did love that, you know, her entrance, people did exactly what we knew they were going to do. They erupted, like ‘holys**t’, it was so good to see her back.

“She hadn’t been in WWE for over a decade, so I think that was amazing to see her get teared up, and, it was awesome” the IMPACT Knockouts Champion continued.

Mickie James on Melina Elimination

“I didn’t love the whole she got eliminated first, no I didn’t love that because obviously as I wanted to be able to be in there with her and tangle it up, and I want her to have those moments with some of the other girls, you know.

“I know it was special for Sasha, and I know Sasha, I know it was special for Sasha to be in there with her” James concluded.

It has not been revealed if WWE is planning on bringing Melina back for any more segments or matches going forward. Right now, it appears as though it will be a one-off for the former WWE diva.