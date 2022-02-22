Mickie James Reveals Who Talked Her Into Signing With Impact Wrestling

Mickie James has one person to thank for convincing her to sign with Impact Wrestling.

Mickie was briefly featured on Impact Wrestling when the company was called “TNA Wrestling” from 2002-2003. She then signed with WWE where she gained notoriety before being released in 2010.

Kurt Angle Brings Mickie James Back To Impact

(via WWE)

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James revealed that she wasn’t too keen on returning to Impact in 2010 before Kurt Angle kept ringing her phone.

“You know, there would probably be no Hardcore Country if it wasn’t for Kurt Angle. We go back to when I first came to Impact, well TNA at the time, and I wasn’t gonna come and I didn’t — remember Dixie had you call me multiple times to talk me into coming to Impact Wrestling at the time.

“It was pretty incredible and this is all thanks to Kurt Angle, right? Because he talked me into coming over there when I was like, ‘I’m so sad about wrestling. I don’t wanna wrestle anymore, I can’t believe it.’ So, I really appreciate that, Kurt. I really do.”

Mickie ended up returning to Impact Wrestling in 2010 and was able to bring the “Hardcore Country” character to life. Mickie returned to WWE in 2016 and was once again released by the organization in 2021.

As of late, Mickie has become a red hot name in the world of wrestling. Mickie walked into the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match with her Impact theme and holding the Knockouts Championship.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article