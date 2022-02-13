How Miro Got Signed To WWE With A Torn ACL

New WWE signees have to go through not only rigorous training routines but thorough medical check-ups as well. There are many stories of accomplished performers not being offered a contract if they don’t pass the medical test. However, Miro managed to get signed by the company with a torn ACL.

The former US Champion told this story during the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. He revealed that he had torn his ACL even before his WWE tryout. He couldn’t get it fixed because he had no money. According to the AEW star he went to the WWE tryout with a torn ACL as well, and he wrapped duct tape around his knee:

“I went to WWE developmental with a torn ACL. But they didn’t know that because once again, God, the man up there, Jesus Christ, protected me. I tore my ACL even before I went to developmental. I went to my tryout with a torn ACL. I just wrapped my knee with duct tape. You got to do what you got to do. I tore it one time in practice, and I don’t have the money to fix it. I was just wrestling on a torn ACL, which I’m sure that you have done before.”

Miro Explains How He Got Through The Medical Testing

Miro was known as Rusev in WWE

After passing the tryout, the next big hurdle for Miro was getting through the medical testing. Detailing how he got through the checkup with the injury, the former TNT champion revealed that the doctor that was going to check on him came in with a student. He was more focused on teaching the student on how things should be. This allowed the former WWE star to slip through:

“I got signed. They send you to these medical checks in Pittsburgh in your hometown. I go, and I lay down because I know they’re gonna come and check this. So I pray. I pray this entire time. Jesus, Lord, Our Father, please let it be ok. I already know that my ACL was torn, and I know that they’re returning people if you’re wrong. So the doctor comes in with a student. The whole time the doctor is kind of pay attention to the student and trying to explain to him things, blah, blah, blah. He sits down. pulls on my knee, pulls on my knee. He says I’m okay. I’m good to go.

I got signed and then later on, in developmental I was still duct-taping my knee and everything. In one match, my knee just gave out. I had somebody on my back [and] my knee gave out. They called me [to] the doctor to check me, to say you have torn ACL and I said, ‘Okay, let’s fix it.'”

