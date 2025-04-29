Rusev
Image: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Rusev’s WWE Return Match Set for Monday’s Raw

by Michael Reichlin

Rusev’s WWE return match is set for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This match marks Rusev’s first WWE in-ring appearance since February 17, 2020, when he teamed with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley on Raw.

On the April 28 episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that Rusev will face Otis in his first match back, scheduled for May 5.

The Bulgarian Brute made his surprise return to the company on Raw the night after WrestleMania 41. He viciously attacked Otis and Akira Tozawa, laying the groundwork for his comeback.

GpqvVZMXAAEllKy

A vignette aired during the show, with Rusev reflecting on his time away from WWE. He described his absence as “falling into an abyss” before redeeming himself and issued a stern warning to the Raw roster.

Rusev Vows to Hunt, Forgive, and Fix
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News