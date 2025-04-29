Rusev’s WWE Return Match Set for Monday’s Raw

Rusev’s WWE return match is set for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This match marks Rusev’s first WWE in-ring appearance since February 17, 2020, when he teamed with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley on Raw.

On the April 28 episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that Rusev will face Otis in his first match back, scheduled for May 5.

The Bulgarian Brute made his surprise return to the company on Raw the night after WrestleMania 41. He viciously attacked Otis and Akira Tozawa, laying the groundwork for his comeback.

A vignette aired during the show, with Rusev reflecting on his time away from WWE. He described his absence as “falling into an abyss” before redeeming himself and issued a stern warning to the Raw roster.