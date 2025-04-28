Rusev Vows to Hunt, Forgive, and Fix

A new vignette introduced Rusev’s latest chapter during the April 28th episode of WWE Raw. Reflecting on his past, Rusev shared that he once had it all, including a tank entrance at WrestleMania, before falling into the abyss following his WWE departure.

Within that abyss, Rusev said he rediscovered, redeemed, and repaired himself. Now free, he declared his intent to crush opponents not out of obligation but by choice.

“I will hunt the flawed, the arrogant, and those who waste their talent like I did,” he threatened, promising to hunt, forgive, and fix his adversaries just as he did himself.

Rusev made his physical return last Monday, attacking Otis and Akira Tozawa during WWE Raw.