Miro Reveals How Much He Was Paid As A Developmental Talent In WWE

WWE keeps posting record profits but on the other hand, they also underpay their wrestlers. Things are even worse for developmental talents who are barely paid a living wage as they put their bodies on the line to try and make a name for themselves. Miro, who was once part of the developmental recently revealed how much he was paid.

The AEW star had an interview with WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle on his podcast. He revealed that he was dealing with a torn ACL before signing with WWE. The former TNT champion explained that he didn’t have the money to fix it while he was wrestling in the independent circuit. His financial situation didn’t improve much after getting signed by the promotion:

“My ACL was completely torn, but my meniscus was flipped one on top of the other. It was really bad situation. It was a big mess, but we fixed it.” explained Miro, “Once again if it wasn’t for the opportunity to get into WWE [it wouldn’t have been fixed]. There’s no way I can get 10 or $20,000 to fix my ACL at home because I had no money. No health insurance clearly.

WWE at the time they were paying me $500 a week or $600 a week. So I’m already struggling there. I was making more money driving taxi and delivering food in California. And then they say ‘Hey, guys, we got to get insurance, which is $100 a month.’ [I went] ‘Holy smokes. How am I supposed to pull that money from now?”

Thankfully the former US champion managed to get signed by WWE with the injury. The company later helped him get the required treatment and rehab. You can check out the story of how God helped Miro in getting signed by WWE with an injury here.

