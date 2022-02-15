MLW Returning to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium on July 16th

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is returning to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium this summer.

MLW boss Court Bauer appeared on ESPN Chicago’s Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood to announce the news.

Tickets for this event go on sale Tuesday, March 1st at at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.com. As part of a ‘fan appreciation’ experience, MLW fans can meet and greet their favorite MLW fighters ahead of the show.

Top stars advertised for the event include World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Los Parks, Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, King Muertes, EJ Nduka,

Calvin Tankman, National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout and more.

Additional details about the card will be announced in the weeks ahead.

For more information, visit MLW.com.

Listen to Court Bauer’s appearance on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday: