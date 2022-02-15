More On WWE Pitching WrestleMania Match To Stone Cold Steve Austin

The news of WWE pitching Stone Cold Steve Austin a return match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 swept the internet yesterday, with fans around the world excitedly discussing the possibility.

PWinsider provided some more update on the story recently. The site revealed that WWE originally reached out to the Texas Rattlesnake in late December/early January to gauge his interest in a return.

Though there has been zero confirmation within WWE from any source in the following weeks that Steve Austin has agreed to have a match at the Show Of Shows.

The original idea pitched to the Hall of Famer was for the Mania match to be a one-time send-off for the former champion in front of a massive crowd.

Even if Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn’t wrestle at the show, WWE had always intended for him to be a part of the event in some capacity. Austin was featured in the initial announcement about the PPV last year.

His involvement would help the company boost ticket sales for the upcoming PPV. WWE needs to move around 200,000 tickets to sell out the two-night event from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The initial talk about Austin’s return was described as a “Hail Mary idea” to the site. The hope was that the Attitude Era star would begin his storyline at Royal Rumble which obviously didn’t happen.

The status of the whole affair is very much up in the air at the moment. If there are indeed any plans for Austin to have a match at the show, the storyline should begin post-Elimination Chamber this Saturday.