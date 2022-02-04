New Championship Match Confirmed For Elimination Chamber

There is only a three-week gap between the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber PPV and WWE is filling up the card for the upcoming show fast.

The company announced a new championship match for the event today on Twitter. They confirmed that the Usos will be defending their SmackDown tag team titles against the Viking Raiders:

The Viking Raiders had earned this championship opportunity by winning a gauntlet match during the January 14 episode of SmackDown last month.

This is the third match that has been made official for the upcoming show after the Elimination Chamber and the return of Lita. Here is the updated card for the show:

Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle

: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Becky Lynch vs. Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs The Viking Raiders

Reports suggest that Goldberg will be competing in a big championship match at the upcoming show, but this match hasn’t been confirmed yet. This will be his last match under the current contract.

WWE Elimination Chamber this year will be taking place on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah Super Dome from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.