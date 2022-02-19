New Details On AEW Video Game Possibly Coming Soon

AEW fans have been clamoring for new information regarding an upcoming console game and they might get it soon.

Back in Nov. 2020, it was revealed that AEW handed Yuke’s the keys to develop a console game. Yuke’s used to be the developers of the WWE 2K series before cutting ties with 2K Games.

Fast forward to 2022 and while we’ve had some details and gameplay footage emerge, things are still being kept under wraps with the game. Could we be in for some fresh info and an update on the roster?

More AEW Video Game News Soon?

Kenny Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and while he didn’t make any promises, he did say that the hope is that something can be shown off as soon as the AEW Revolution PPV, which is set for March 6 (h/t Wrestle Purists).

“I don’t wanna promise at the PPV or in that PPV week but we were hoping to possibly show a little more of where we’re at & little bit more progression, reveal possibly new characters”

Kenny did mention that the goal was for matches in the game to have a fast pace similar to what fans witness on TV every week.

“We want it to feel like how a match would flow but within a video game, so the matches will probably, in general, go a little bit quicker. But we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar.”

None