Nia Jax Hurt by the Perception She’s an Unsafe Wrestler

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax wants fans to know that she isn’t an unsafe wrestler.

Jax appeared on the Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast on Feb. 1 to discuss her career in WWE and what’s next for her. In the discussion, Jax shared that she was hurt when wrestling fans labeled her as “unsafe” and harassed her online.

Jax acknowledged that she had to be cautious working due to her size, but she claims to have only injured two people throughout her career.

“… I’ve already acknowledged that my coach Sara Amato had always said you always have to be aware because you are so much bigger that like you throwing your arm and hitting somebody in the face is not going to be the same as somebody smaller than you and so I was always conscious of that, and I always try to take pride like I worked with Lexi (Alexa Bliss) for most of my career like she’s so tiny and she trusted me,” said Jax.

She continued, “…That hurt when people just like, ‘Oh, she just injuries everybody. She just hurts everybody,’ and I can tell you this right now in my career I know I’ve injured two people. Obviously, Becky was one of them, and there’s another one that, like you know I don’t want to call her out, but like I know I did, and I profusely apologized.”

Nia Jax Injuring Becky Lynch

Nia Jax’s most infamous incident of injuring an opponent is when she gave Becky Lynch a concussion and left her bloodied. The injury occurred during a brawl on Monday Night Raw on Nov. 13, 2018, when she hit Lynch in the face. While fans vilified Jax, she shared that it was an accident.

“The producer of that match, I won’t name names, basically was like, ‘this needs to look real. Say sorry, later,’ and We were all like, okay cool, let’s go, let’s have fun, whatever and being the larger person, I feel as though people feel, ‘Oh, we can hit the shit out of her. She’ll be fine’, which is true. For the most part, like I get wailed and whatever. I’m okay,” said Jax.

During the segment, Jax claims that wrestlers hit her on the back of the head and swung back on someone, which happened to be Lynch.

“…My fist wasn’t closed. I didn’t punch her. But it did connect. I didn’t even realize it was Becky. I honestly thought it was Lana, said Jax. The former WWE talent continued, “…Then I look around, and I’m like, Oh my gosh, there’s blood everywhere. Then I look, and I’m like, Oh crap, Becky’s down.”

WWE released Nia Jax on Nov. 4, 2021, ending her seven-year career with the company. Now a free agent, she wants to enjoy the time away from wrestling and engaging in new opportunities.

