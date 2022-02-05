Nick Khan Hopeful To Run More Events In Saudi Arabia Per Year

During WWE‘s 4th quarter earnings call this week, Nick Khan noted that he is hopeful to run more events per year from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is believed that WWE brings in $50 million per show for each event they run from the country.

Nick adds "why just limit it to 2?" regarding Saudi events. "We'll see what happens in the next months. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 3, 2022

WWE’s Nick Khan hints at more shows in Saudi Arabia, more players bidding on rights to WWE content https://t.co/fK8q42BzL7 pic.twitter.com/Rm4Lm371QA — GO! Saudi Arabia (@GOSaudiNews) February 4, 2022

The upcoming Elimination Chamber show on February 19th will be WWE’s 7th event in Saudi Arabia as part of their deal with the Kingdom. The first event was The Greatest Royal Rumble held on April 27th, 2018, just weeks after that year’s WrestleMania. Braun Strowman won a 50-man Royal Rumble event that year. Other matches on that show saw Brock Lesnar defeating Roman Reigns in a steel cage match for the Universal Championship and the Undertaker defeating Rusev.

Crown Jewel in 2018 saw Shawn Michaels return to the ring. He teamed with Triple H and faced The Undertaker and Kane.

Elimination Chamber Lineup