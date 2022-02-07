Paul Heyman Believes SmackDown Star Is A Future Main Eventer

Paul Heyman has worked closely with some of the most successful wrestling stars of the past few decades. He knows what it takes to be a star in the business.

The special counsel recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. He discussed things such as the current state of wrestling and more.

When asked which new talent he thinks will be a future star, Heyman took the name of Riddick Moss. He praised the SmackDown star as a future main eventer:

“Riddick Moss is going to be a star. I don’t think anyone has a clue with just how capable he is. He’s demonstrated that he can walk into any personality that he is assigned at the moment.

When Riddick Moss has the emergence out of his shell and into his next incarnation, the same way The Big Dog elevated his game and evolved into the Tribal Chief,” said Paul Heyman, “Riddick Moss’ next iteration in WWE, there will be no stopping him. He’s a main eventer.”

After a 5 years long developmental run, Riddick Moss made his main roster debut in January 2020. He has since joined forces with Happy Corbin as Madcap Moss.

Apart from this, Paul Heyman also talked about the Universal champion Roman Reigns. He claimed that we have yet to see the best of The Tribal Chief.