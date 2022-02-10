Paul Heyman Explains How He “Seduces” WWE Audiences

Paul Heyman is a master communicator. He is one of the greatest talkers in wrestling history and possesses a keen ability to affect audiences.

Heyman was interviewed by NOLA.com to promote Friday’s WWE SmackDown from New Orleans. He addressed WWE operating during the pandemic and the various challenges this presented.

With fans prohibited from attending live events, WWE was forced to get creative and ran shows from the ThunderDome. Wrestlers are reliant on reactions from audiences and it’s just not the same performing for LCD screens.

Some talent struggled with this format, while others thrived. Paul Heyman didn’t skip a beat and remained a prominent force during this unique period in WWE history.

“I can play the audience as my instrument.” – Paul Heyman to NOLA.com (February 2022)

When Paul Heyman pulls back the curtain and shares clues about what makes him so great at what he does, fans need to listen up.

Heyman divulges that one trick to resonate with audiences involves viewing them as one entity instead of a collection of individuals.

“I see the audience en masse,” Heyman told NOLA. “You try to seduce as much of the crowd as possible, to be invested in your message, and the only way to do that is to present yourself to all of them, not one of them or some of them.”

Heyman crafts the delivery of his words based on what he’s sensing from the audience.

“I can play the audience as my instrument,” Heyman said. “I can ride their display of emotions to what I’m saying to make the best music possible to those living it in person or watching it at home.”

In Heyman’s opinion, the best performers work with the audience instead of speaking at them. “If the audience isn’t a character in the performance, then you’re leaving out your greatest asset.”