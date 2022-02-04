Paul Heyman Explains Why He Chose Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is opening up about his decision to side with Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar. The evil genius of WWE has guided the careers of both men, but recently realigned himself with with Reigns ahead of their upcoming clash at WrestleMania 38.

Heyman appeared on WWE After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and explained why he chose the Tribal Chief over the Beast Incarnate.

“He’s driven and he’s ambitious and he pushes himself past his limits,” Heyman said of Reigns. “He understands and acknowledges (no pun intended) his own limitations and he’s willing to fight against them. And he has no fear of Brock Lesnar either on camera or behind the scenes. Roman Reigns is every bit the Tribal Chief that he presents himself to be on television.”

Brock Lesnar recently lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble. It took interference from Reigns and Heyman to topple Lesnar, but a win is a win. Heyman says Lashley should be commended for his win, but he’s no Roman Reigns.

“Not to minimize what Bobby Lashley has accomplished, one victory over the Beast is one thing. Domination over the beast, countering the beast, a consistent record of being able to replace Brock Lesnar as the top star, the top attraction, the WrestleMania main event, the go-to guy, the unbeatable, the unthinkable, the unfathomable… there’s only one person that I think really carries that credentials right now and that’s Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is the top rivalry in WWE and Paul Heyman is arguably the best talker in all of professional wrestling. The match itself is worthy of the WrestleMania main event, but the buildup should also make for some must-see television.

There’s a lot more to Heyman’s discussion with Corey Graves. We encourage you check out below. Watch Paul Heyman on WWE After the Bell:

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you quotes from this article