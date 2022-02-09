Ric Flair (Still) Can’t Stop Talking Trash About Becky Lynch

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is taking aim at Becky Lynch once again.

The war of words between these two has been ongoing for quite some time. From their dispute over who is truly The Man to Lynch’s rocky relationship with Charlotte, these two really do not get along.

In the lead-up to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair‘s match at Survivor Series, Flair said “there’s not enough choreography in the business to save you.”

Flair got a ton of negative attention from the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Plane Ride from Hell. Lynch was asked about that situation and her beef with Charlotte Flair during a November interview with Ariel Helwani. She didn’t hold back.

“It’s really sad, because this is a legend at one point, Ric Flair is now jealous of me,” said Lynch. “It’s cool for me, he’s now using me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things.”

Flair Says Lynch has “No Drip”

Last month, Ric Flair attempted to slight Becky Lynch once again, seemingly out of the blue. Lynch took a photo with rap group Migos over the weekend at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Migos is comprised of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff.

Flair previously worked with Offset for the Ric Flair Drip music video. He posted a comparison photo of them both and claims Becky Lynch ‘has no drip and never will.’ Flair has since deleted the tweet.

Ric Flair & Becky Lynch Beef Continues

On the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation podcast, Ric Flair hurled insults at Becky Lynch yet again. Flair called Becky Lynch generic, stupid and out of her mind.

While talking about Ronda Rousey‘s return to WWE, Flair ran down Big Time Becks for referring to Rousey as Ronnie.

“Anybody who is stupid enough to call her ‘Ronnie’ and make a joke of her presence, what she brings to the company, is out of their mind,” said Flair.

Becky Lynch fired back at the Nature Boy with a zinger of her own. She told her 2.1 million Twitter followers, “Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe.”