Ric Flair Reveals What He Told Cody Rhodes After AEW Departure

Ric Flair gave Cody Rhodes a piece of advice once news broke that he parted ways with AEW.

Cody is one of the founding members of AEW. His “us against them” mentality, opposing WWE, led many to believe that he was an AEW-lifer. Of course, things can change in a short period of time and now many are expecting the son of the late Dusty Rhodes to go back “home.”

Ric Flair’s Advice To Cody

During an episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair detailed the message he sent Cody Rhodes upon finding out he was done with AEW.

“I don’t have a guess. I just wish him the best of luck and to always hold his head high and remember who he is. You know, I just think that when he left I’m not sure if you call it good or bad terms. I guess he left — there were some issues over the, you know of course the trademark issues and stuff like that, which there always will be.

“But he left, then went out and made it on his own, and then he and Tony hooked up. I don’t know. I can’t — without giving you false information, I don’t know why he left. I could find out. I heard back from him, we texted each other and I just said, ‘Be who you are, don’t take any sh*t from anybody,’ that’s what I told him [laughs].”

As mentioned, many expect Cody to make his way back to WWE. The company recently dropped several hints during an episode of Monday Night Raw.

As mentioned, many expect Cody to make his way back to WWE. The company recently dropped several hints during an episode of Monday Night Raw.

