Ric Flair Hopes Shane McMahon Leaving WWE is a Work

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Shane McMahon‘s departure from WWE is legitimate and not part of a wrestling storyline.

The Nature Boy spoke about Shane’s falling out with WWE on the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation podcast.

Shane McMahon’s surprise return at the Royal Rumble was short-lived. There were plans for Shane to be part of WWE storylines through WrestleMania, but all of that was scrapped after he exhibited what many observers called unprofessional behavior backstage at the Rumble event.

Ric Flair says he’s very fond of the entire McMahon family and thinks the whole situation is very unfortunate.

“I like Shane McMahon as a person, he has always been great to me my whole life,” said Flair. “Of course, I do not have enough good things to say about Vince. It’s a very uncomfortable topic and situation for me to discuss because I just do not know enough about it.”

When asked if WWE sending Shane McMahon home was a work, Flair says he hopes so, but he doubts it.

“No, but I really do not see Shane being put through this brief period of humiliation for it to be something that’s not real either,” he continued. “If your family is as closely knit as they are, why would you let that be the top subject in WWE news for two weeks? I hope it’s a work.”

Flair added that he does not expect Shane McMahon to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW), despite speculation that he could be the mystery surprise advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Listen to the latest episode of Ric Flair’s Wooooo Nation podcast here: