Ric Flair Says He & Wendy Barlow Were Not Legally Married

Ric Flair has announced he and Wendy Barlow are going their separate ways. On Monday, Flair issued a brief statement announcing their separation. He wrote on Twitter:

“After taking some time apart, Wendy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy & our families during this time!

I will love & cherish all of our memories together forever, and I will forever be thankful for all she has done to make my life better!”

After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2022

Ric Flair & Wendy Barlow

Was Ric Flair ever married to Wendy Barlow? News of their separation led to some confusion about their legal marital status.

They had a lavish wedding ceremony in September 2018 at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida. High-profile guests included The Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler and Dennis Rodman.

Flair regularly referred to Barlow as his wife. However, Flair now says they were never legally married In a statement to People on Monday, Flair set the record straight:

“It was just a ceremony. We were never married.” – Ric Flair to People

Barlow told People they never applied for a marriage license.

The two have been living apart for the past six months.

Ric Flair’s Wives

Ric Flair was has been married four times. He married Leslie Goodman in August 1971. They had two children (Megan and David) before divorcing in 1983.

He married Elizabeth Harrell later that year. The marriage produced two children, Ashley (Charlotte Flair) and Reid. They divorced in 2006. He married Tiffany VanDemark in 2006. They divorced in in 2009.

Later tat year, he married Jacqueline Beems. They filed for divorce in 2012.