Ric Flair Says No One From WWE Reached Out To Him After Split From Wife

Ric Flair noted on a recent episode of his podcast that nobody from WWE reached out to him after his recent split with his wife Wendy Barlow. According to Flair, nobody at the company cares about you after you are gone.

Flair noted that many of his celebrity friends reached out to him following the split but not one person from WWE did.

“But what killed me is that Charles Barkley, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, can call me and say, ‘Is everything cool?’, which they have, and I go, ‘Yeah, everything’s great.’ Life changes and goes in different directions. Not one person from WWE called.”

“The most insensitive company in the world, people that I’ve given my life to, and they’ve given me a lot of theirs. None. So you see how it goes. When you’re not there, they don’t care.”

Flair continued to say that no wrestlers from “either company” have called him. He has received calls from executives working in those companies, however.

“Executives have, but I’m talking about my wrestling friends,” Flair added.

After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2022

Flair and Barlow were married in 2018. Back in 1993, Barlow portrayed “Fifi the Maid” in WCW in segments along with Flair. She was Flair’s 5th wife. Flair also noted on his podcast that him and Wendy still have a good relationship.

Wendy & I Still Have A Great Relationship Just So You Know! @FlairUncensored pic.twitter.com/HKZ6vdRphW — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 16, 2022

