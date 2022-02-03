Riddle Says Roman Reigns Did Not Accept His Apology

Riddle made some comments last year about Roman Reigns “not being a needle mover” that evidently did not sit well with the Tribal Chief. The Universal Champion does currently have a “Needle Mover” t-shirt available at WWE.com, however.

“You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble,” Riddle said to the Bleacher Report last summer.

Riddle recently spoke with Mark Andrews and noted that he wrote an apology to Reigns for his comments. After showing Randy Orton his planned apology, however, his RK-Bro teammate decided to re-write it for him. Riddle then sent that apology off to Reigns who reportedly did not accept it.

According to Riddle, you should never have Randy Orton write apologies for you.

“One thing I have learned is don’t ask Randy to write an apology for you. The other day, I said some things about a gentleman that I work with. He’s on a different brand, he’s a champion, he’s a chief, one might say. I said some things he didn’t like. I told Randy, ‘I said some things, I’m pretty sure he’s not happy about it. What should I say? I should make this better.’ I sent Randy an apology that I wrote for this person. Randy looked at it and was like, ‘Nah, this is all wrong, this is what you write.’ He sent me an apology back and there was no apology at all. It was basically like, ‘My bad.’ He knows this Chief better than I do. So I sent this apology and let’s just say that he did not accept it. I was like, ‘Damnit Randy. I can never ask you to apologize for anything.’ I’ve learned, don’t ask Randy to do an apology for you,” Riddle said.

Riddle and Orton are scheduled to face the Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl Challenge next week on RAW. Orton missed this week’s RAW but is currently advertised to appear next week. He was also only in the Royal Rumble for 2 minutes and 21 seconds despite it being held in his hometown of St. Louis. Orton entered into the match at #29, teamed briefly with Riddle, and then was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

