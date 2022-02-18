Booker T Announces Rok-C Has Signed With WWE

A well-known student of Booker T, Rok-C, appears to be WWE-bound.

Rok-C is a former ROH Women’s World Champion. She held the title for 119 days before dropping it to Deonna Purrazzo on an episode of Impact! The loss led many to speculate that Rok-C was on her way to a major promotion.

Rok-C Signed By WWE, Says Booker T

Booker T appeared on The MMA Hour and revealed to Ariel Helwani that Rok-C has put pen to paper and will be working under the WWE banner (h/t Fightful).

“I’m more so often to working with the talent that is trying to get to the next level. One of my girls just debuted on AEW Dynamite with Jade Cargill, that’s AQA. They just signed her to a contract and that’s really really cool. One of my girls, Rok-C, WWE just signed her. She was my youngest champion in Reality of Wrestling. Started with me in a fantasy camp. At 13 years old, her dream was to be Reality of Wrestling Champion. I got guys out there floating around all over the world. That’s my passion, working with young guys from an in-ring perspective, a mental perspective, a life perspective. It gives me purpose.”

Rok-C is just 20 years old and fits the bill with WWE’s youth movement in terms of snagging new talent. She also has experience facing seasoned veterans and could be ahead of the curve with fellow wrestlers that are her age.

It’s a good time for Booker T as he has seen two of his students earn contracts with major promotions. As Booker mentioned, AQA is now a member of the AEW roster.