Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar’s Opponents For MSG House Show Revealed

WWE has revealed the opponents for Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey on a March 5th live event from Madison Square Garden. WWE sold less than 6000 tickets for their last event in MSG back on December 26th, 2021.

Brock Lesnar will go one on one with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden. Considering this will be after the Elimination Chamber premium live event, it’s not clear which one of them will be the champion, however.

Ronda Rousey will also be on the card. She is scheduled to team with her one-time rival Sasha Banks to go up against Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Later in the month, Rousey and Banks are scheduled to face Flair and Shayna Baszler on a house show from Laval, Quebec.

The Madison Square Garden website has the following posted in regards to the event:

““The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley -WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins -Universal Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley -RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Sasha Banks vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Natalya -Tag Team Match“

Also scheduled for the show are RK-Bro, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and the Usos.

Best selling wrestling ticket of yesterday (Wrestle Tix) was WWE 3/5 MSG. Biggest thing was this week's Rousey addition — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 9, 2022