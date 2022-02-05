Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey will indeed challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38 after she made her return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in St Louis, Missouri by being a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

She won the match and earned this title shot. After teasing going after Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Title on this past Monday’s Raw, she said she would make her announcement on Friday Night SmackDown this week and that’s exactly what happened.

However, WWE did try to swerve fans by having Sonya Deville announce Rousey had chosen Lynch and Flair stated that she would face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. However, Rousey came out to the ring and said that the last time she checked, she got to pick her opponent. She said she plans to teach her daughter the family business of kicking ass and Flair is just one of many who she owes an ass kicking.

Rousey said Flair isn’t lucky, but just first and she would see her at WrestleMania. She tossed the microphone at Flair, who said that her title is her baby and it’s prettier than Rousey’s child. Rousey attacked like she was about to throw down with Flair. Sonya tried to tell her to back off, but Rousey picked her up and hit a samoan drop before locking in the armbar while staring at Flair.