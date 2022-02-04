WWE Signs Another Second Generation Superstar

Santino Marella has announced that WWE has signed his daughter, Bianca Carelli. The 26-year-old from Mississauga, ON, Canada wrestled on the NWA Empowerrr show this August. She later moved to Florida in order to further her wrestling career.

Santino was on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show when he announced the news.

“So, my daughter’s 26. My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks,” Marella said. “She got hired, she’s a beast, she’s gonna be an absolute top-tier player.”

“…From a young child, she won her school speeches, she was a Miss Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality, and she’s tall and she’s strong,” Marella said.

“I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania, just as a parent to watch their kid.”

Bianca Carelli attended a WWE tryout in 2019 but was not signed at that time. Then back in May, Santino sent out a Tweet addressed to WWE asking them to take a look at her.

Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021

Santino has also posted footage of Bianca in training.

During an interview with Sportskeeda last year, Bianca spoke about there being additional pressure on her after her father sent out the above Tweets.

“I still have a lot more training I want to do a lot better that I want to get. I’ve had quite a few matches but I would like to learn a lot more, so I guess there is an expectation now, but I’m… okay! my next match I have to be perfect. There’s a little more pressure but it’s good. I’m one of those people, I like pressure.”

The full interview with Santino is available below.