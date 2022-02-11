Seth Rollins Reveals His Mt Rushmore Of Money-Drawing Wrestlers

People usually pick names for Mt Rushmore based on their wrestling abilities, but Seth Rollins has a different approach to selecting his picks.

The Visionary recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. During the talk, he was asked which names he would put in his Mt Rushmore of wrestling.

Answering the question, Rollins put his picks in two categories. He first revealed his choices based on their ability to draw:

“Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things. Well, in our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing.

So, if we’re talking there, you got to start with [Hulk] Hogan, [John] you got to put Cena in there, Rock, and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin. Top four.”

Though later he also revealed his picks based on the in-ring wrestling abilities and he named people such as Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart:

“In-ring, all time? Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret The Hitman Hart. Number four, controversial pick because he’s still active, Bryan Danielson,

I actually think, in-ring, is one of the greatest of all time. And I think when all’s said and done, he’ll be up there with the guys.”

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to compete in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV on Saturday, February 19.

Thanks to 411Mania for the transcribed quotes