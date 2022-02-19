Spoiler On The Miz’s Mystery Partner For WWE WrestleMania Match

WWE is bringing in a celebrity for WrestleMania 38 who will be paired with The Miz. The former WWE Champion lost to Rey Mysterio on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show thanks to outside inference from Dominik.

Later in the show, while doing a backstage interview, Miz stated that he would bring in a global superstar to be his partner against Rey and Dominik. Pwinsider.com reports Logan Paul is believed to be the person who will team up with The Miz with the match expected to take place at WrestleMania.

Fightful Select confirmed that they heard this pitch was made. It was added that WWE wants to go “all out” to sell out both nights of the show in addition to the expectation that this would be the case for two-night WrestleMania shows that happen moving forward.

Paul made his WWE television debut during the build to WrestleMania 37 where he was ringside for Kevin Owens‘ match against Sami Zayn. Following the bout, Owens laid Paul out with a stunner.

The YouTube star also made an appearance on Monday Night Raw last August. The card for Mania is starting to take shape.