Steve Austin Hosting Beer Bash During WrestleMania Weekend

WWE Hall of Fame “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is headed to WrestleMania weekend.

The Texas Rattlesnake has announced Steve Austin’s Badass Broken Skull Bash, presented by El Segundo Brewing company.

Austin will be on hand at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, March 31st for the release of his brand new American Lager beer.

This will be El Segundo Brewing company’s second Steve Austin beer following the popular Broken Skull IPA.

According to BrokenSkullBeer.com, “This beer is our take on the classic American Lager. Made for the working man and woman, this beer is brewed with the finest American-grown barley and hops and is the ultimate reward for a hard days work. Coming in at 4.8%, this beer goes down easier than a 3-day weekend.”

Steve Austin is rumored to be coming out of retirement to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Austin has been involved with some of the promotional material for the event, but WWE has yet to confirm he will be there.

It remains to be seen if this actually happens, but now we know Austin will be in town that weekend.

Kevin Owens has been “stirring the pot” and getting people excited about the prospect of Austin wrestling again. In recent weeks, Owens has been dropping hints that he may in fact be having a confrontation with Steve Austin soon.

You know what’s ironic?!



WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…



What a shame. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 26, 2022

Owens has been talking trash about Austin’s favorite beverage (beer) and his hometown, Victoria Texas. More on that below.