Jim Ross Says Sting Has “Taken Darby Under His Wing”

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Sting‘s relationship with Darby Allin.

Wrestling fans didn’t know what they would see from the WCW legend when he arrived in AEW on Dec. 2, 2020. At 61 years old, he signed a multi-year deal after initially retiring from wrestling due to a neck injury. His new employers decided to pair him with Darby Allin on Jan. 20, 2021, and make him an on-screen mentor.

Teaming with Allin, Sting has had a resurgence in his wrestling career. He made his in-ring debut for AEW with Allin defeating Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution on Mar. 8, 2021.

Since his in-ring debut, the company has had Sting and Allin team up against other groups like FTR and the Acclaimed. Ross on Grilling Jr. shared that Sting is also helping Allin and others behind the scenes.

“… He’s taken Darby under his wing. If nothing else on traveling and planning a match or whatever it may be, said Ross. He continued, “… He’s really a good mentor to the entire roster. He also added that AEW is blessed to have Sting on the roster.

Sting (Photo: AEW)

Sting Wanting to End His Career on His Terms

Before signing with AEW, wrestling fans thought Sting’s career was over. He suffered his neck injury during his match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on Sep. 10, 2015. While recovering from his injury, he decided to retire from wrestling. However, the success of AEW made him choose to end his retirement and finish his career on his terms.

The legend spoke to Sports Illustrated Justin Barrasso on Dec. 22, 2021, about rewriting the end of his wrestling career.

“Not many people get to rewrite their final chapter, not at this level,” Sting says. “I had great matches at the Greensboro Coliseum with Lex Luger, and now I get to do it with Darby and CM Punk against MJF and FTR. It’s a great way to end my career. The crowd their appreciation makes me want to tear up. It’s almost as if they don’t want to say goodbye.” (h/t Justin Barrasso)

Sting doesn’t seem ready to end his career anytime soon. Based on Ross’ comments, the company also wants the legend to continue helping mentor younger talent.