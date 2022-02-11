Tama Tonga Re-Signs With NJPW

After a very short free agency period, Bullet Club‘s Tama Tonga has re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tonga took to Twitter recently to state that his contract with the promotion expired on January 30th, 2022. Confusing matters was that Tonga had included the hashtag #Misinformation along with his Tweet.

Recently on his podcast, however, Tonga revealed that he really was a free agent but has since re-signed with NJPW.

“It’s true. I was a free agent on January 30. I am now officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Tonga said on the show.

Tonga is a founding member of NJPW’s Bullet Club faction along with Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson. He’s been with the promotion since 2010. Tonga has also been competing in Impact Wrestling as of late. His Guerrillas of Destiny team along with Tonga Loa will face the Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the February 19th No Surrender show from New Orleans.

The last time Tonga performed for New Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan was the World Tag League tour in December. He was not on any of the Wrestle Kingdom shows on January 4th, 5th, or 8th.

H/T To Fightful for the above transcriptions.