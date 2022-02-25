Terminus 2 Results From Atlanta, GA (2/24)

Jonathan Gresham’s Terminus promotion held its second event on Thursday night from Atlanta, GA.
The main event saw Gresham retain the ROH World Championship against AEW star Santana. The event aired live on FITE and is now available for on-demand purchase.
Here are quick results from the show:
- Chris Sabin defeated Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, & Leon Ruff
- Queen Aminata defeated Killa Kate
- Joe Keys & Dante Caballero defeated Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood
- Serena Deeb defeated Liiza Hall
- Sw3rve the Realest defeated Davey Richards
- Jay Lethal defeated Baron Black
- ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Santana
At the conclusion of the event, Gresham announced there will be a third Terminus event.