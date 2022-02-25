Terminus 2 Results From Atlanta, GA (2/24)

Jonathan Gresham’s Terminus promotion held its second event on Thursday night from Atlanta, GA.

The main event saw Gresham retain the ROH World Championship against AEW star Santana. The event aired live on FITE and is now available for on-demand purchase.

Here are quick results from the show:

Chris Sabin defeated Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, & Leon Ruff

Queen Aminata defeated Killa Kate

Joe Keys & Dante Caballero defeated Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood

Serena Deeb defeated Liiza Hall

Sw3rve the Realest defeated Davey Richards

Jay Lethal defeated Baron Black

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Santana

At the conclusion of the event, Gresham announced there will be a third Terminus event.