The Miz Talks Recent Releases from WWE

WWE Superstar The Miz recently discussed the recent releases from the company over the past 6 months.

Several major names were let go, including Mike Mizanin’s tag team partner John Morrison.

Speaking to The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz talked about the releases from the company and seeing his colleagues being let go.

“It’s always tough when your friends and your colleagues get released,” The Miz began, discussing the releases.

“But you always wish for the best for them and you just, you do what you do. You just keep going, you know? Like my buddy John Morrison, he got released. He was my tag team partner for a very long time. When he got released, I was like, ‘ah man’, you know?” Miz continued.

The Miz on WWE Releases

“But I know John and I know the type of person he is and I know he’ll succeed in everything that he does, right? And so, you always wish the best for them.

“And, for me in WWE, like, when you go to Monday Night RAW, ‘alright. What am I doing? How do I make this something that the live audience who paid money for their seats can get something out of this? Can really sink their teeth into, you know, and have a memory?'” The former WWE Champion concluded.

It is expected that Morrison will be heading to IMPACT or AEW once his non-compete is over, although this has not as of yet been officially confirmed.

Check out the full interview with The Miz below:

*credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription