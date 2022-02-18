Tony Khan Says Cody Rhodes Has “Something Else In The Works”

Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today ahead of tonight’s episode of Rampage. During the discussion, he noted that he believes Cody Rhodes has something else in the works that led him to depart AEW.

“I wish them both really well and I appreciate everything they did here in their different roles in the company,” Khan said on the show. “It’s very sad and not something any of us wanted to happen, I think, but I believe that Cody’s got something else in the works, I’m not sure about that, but we’ll see. I’m sure they’re going to have great opportunities in wrestling and in life. You never know what’s going to happen in the future. I wish them the best and am very appreciative of everything they did here.”

Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Khan also said that he’s working on something big that will likely make headlines starting next week. He noted that it’s not something anyone will expect but it will be a big deal. The deal isn’t quite finalized, however, whatever it may be.

“There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead. I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I’m working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon,” said Khan.

Tony Khan is apparently working on something very big



Doesn’t sound like a debut to me. Could be the long-awaited UK show or a joint show with New Japan — Samster203 ??????? (@KhalafSammy) February 18, 2022

H/T to Fightful for the latter transcription.