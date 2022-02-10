Tony Khan Comments On When Deal To Bring In Jay White Was Made

Jay White made his AEW debut on Dynamite last night in a backstage segment with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks. Tony Khan would later post to social media that the deal to bring him in was only secured on Sunday. This was after Khan and AEW announced that there would be a big announcement made on this week’s Dynamite.

Khan said that he may have used the term “Forbidden Door” incorrectly, and this left fans assuming someone from another promotion was being brought in rather than a new signing. Evidently, Khan decided to bring in White in addition to Keith Lee to ensure these fans were satisfied.

Khan wrote:

“I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

Khan’s original promise is below:

In storyline, Adam Cole brought in Jay White without mentioning this to the Young Bucks. He did the same thing with Kyle O’Reilly and just isn’t checking in with them before doing stuff. Cole also mentioned that they made an oath that they were Bullet Club 4-life. The Young Bucks, however, were concerned that White and Kenny Omega were once rivals. A Bullet Club vs Elite storyline in AEW seems imminent.