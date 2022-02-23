Tony Schiavone Discusses Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Tony Schiavone is sharing his reaction to Cody Rhodes leaving AEW.

Schiavone’s relationship with the Rhodes family goes back to the 1980’s. He’s very close to their family and considers Cody and Brandi to be dear friends.

On the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast with Conrad Thompson, Schiavone opened up about the Cody Rhodes situation.

Aside from Cody being a driving force behind AEW’s formation, Cody is also the man responsible for introducing Schiavone to AEW President Tony Khan.

“Cody Rhodes, to me, was one of the faces of AEW,” said Schiavone. “Cody was the one who got me in touch with Tony Khan, and that’s why I signed,” he said.

“Of course, I’m very close to the family. We took many bus rides together to Jacksonville. I consider him and Brandi friends. I think we’re a better organization today because of them.”

It’s Wrestling. It Happens. – Tony Schiavone on Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Tony Schiavone wishes Cody and Brandi Rhodes the best and is grateful for everything they’ve done for him and for AEW.

Schiavone has seen it all since he started with Jim Crocket Promotions in 1983. That said, Cody Rhodes was an integral part of AEW and his departure is nothing short of shocking.

“But, after you get over the shock of it, you kind of think, ‘You know what? It’s wrestling. It happens. This is the first one that’s left our company, but it’s one of our biggest names that left the company, so that’s why it’s the biggest shock.”

Listen to Tony Schiavone discuss Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure on the latest episode of What Happened When:

