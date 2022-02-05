Update On Drew McIntyre’s Rehab After Royal Rumble Return

Drew McIntyre made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble PPV last week. He was one of the final two contestants of the bout.

This return surprised many as previous reports had indicated the Scottish Warrior will have to stay out of action at least until WrestleMania to recover from his neck issues.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some updates on the situation recently. He revealed that the plan is for McIntyre to be protected until he has recovered from his issues:

“The plan, at least as of this week, was for him not to do house shows and continue his rehab, but appear on television. While he is likely to do some television matches, the idea is to protect him to where he’s not doing too much until he rehabs more.”

The belief is that Drew McIntyre’s feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss will continue as the SmackDown star focuses on his rehab.

Meltzer also discussed his rumored match with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He noted that the original plan was for McIntyre to feud with Reigns leading into WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE champion is still expected to have a program with The Tribal Chief at some point. Though currently there is no set plan for the same.