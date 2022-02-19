Update On How Much Longer Rey Fenix Will Stay On Shelf

Rey Fenix suffered an arm injury earlier this year. He was expected to return to action this month but it appears fans will have to wait some more before seeing him back.

Dave Meltzer provided some update on the AEW star in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He claimed that the high-flying star is a month away from returning.

Fenix suffered the injury during the main event of the January 5 episode of Dynamite. The Lucha Brothers defended the AEW tag team championships against Jurassic Express on the show.

Not only did the Mexican stars lost the bout, but the former Lucha Underground star also suffered the gruesome-looking arm injury. His arm bent the wrong way while taking a chokeslam through a table.

Rey Fenix thankfully did not break any bones. His arm was badly dislocated and initially, it was believed that he will be back in the ring by mid-February.

The latest report confirmed that the AEW star’s condition has improved and his arm is out of the sling. Though he is still expected to stay out of action until mid-March.

AAA is currently advertising Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico for Saturday’s Rey de Reyes event but it’s likely to be changed into a singles match between Penta and Dralistico.