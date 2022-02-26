Vince McMahon To Make Rare Appearance At The Pat McAfee Show Next Week

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be making a rare media appearance next week as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show.

It was announced during the broadcast of SmackDown this week that the boss will join the show hosted by the color commentator next Thursday.

McAfee has since responded to this announcement on Twitter. He said that he is ready to have the conversation of a lifetime with his current employer:

“Abaht to have the conversation of a LIFETIME with the LEGENDARY billionaire genius @VinceMcMahon next week #SmackDown #SmackDAHN,”

The Pat McAfee show steams from 12 noon ET on both YouTube and SiriusXM Channel 82 every Monday to Friday. There is no word yet on when the interview with Vince McMahon will begin.

The former NFL player also recently interviewed Brock Lesnar on his show. During the appearance, Lesnar talked about things such as his social anxiety and more.

McMahon usually does not make a lot of media appearances. It will be interesting to see what comes out of this rare interview.

McAfee, who has previously wrestled for the company is also rumored for a WrestleMania feud but there is no word yet on who he might face at the show.