Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee “Internally Scheduled” for WrestleMania 38

It was recently confirmed that Vince McMahon would be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, but now it appears as though the match between the two has been locked in.

Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that the bout between the 76 year-old WWE Chairman and SmackDown commentator was “internally scheduled” for WrestleMania 38.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writer noted on social media: “As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania.”

As noted, the WWE Chairman is set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, where it is likely that they will start to build the angle.

Whilst it won’t exactly be the best technical wrestling match in company history, it is certainly another intriguing prospect for what is already becoming a baffling card for WrestleMania 38.

Here are the matches that are currently confirmed and/or rumored for the massive event in Dallas, Texas this April:

) Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens (Rumored)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs Johnny Knoxville (Rumored)

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin (Rumored)