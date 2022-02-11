WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Matches, How to Watch

Elimination Chamber is WWE‘s next premium live event. 2022 marks 20 years since the chamber match was first introduced at November 2002 at Survivor Series.

The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble, but there is one last big stop on the way. WWE is putting the pieces in place for WrestleMania and we’ll soon have a clearer look at the biggest spectacle of the year.

Date, Time, Location & How to Watch

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 takes place on Saturday, February 19th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

The show streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally at 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT).

The venue opened in 2021. “The world’s largest pillarless superdome” accommodates approximately 35,000.

Matches

This is a solid lineup with a few special attractions and big developments taking us to WrestleMania.

Goldberg is back in action against . Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship he just won inside the cell against 5 men including Brock Lesnar.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita challenges for the Raw Women’s Championship in her first singles match in years. The 4-time Women’s Champion last held a title in 2006. Plus, there will be a Women’s Chamber match (with a mystery participant) to determine Becky Lynch‘s challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

Here’s the final match card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022:

Chamber Match for the WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Chamber Match to determine Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Viking Raiders