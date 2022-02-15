Three of our finest staff members have gathered to share predictions for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event.

Fernando Quiles Jr., Chris Stephens, and I run down the full card of WWE’s latest Saudi Arabia mega show. After this Sunday, we will have a pretty clear idea of the top matches for WrestleMania 38.

The panel was in agreement for most of the predicted winners, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any surprises when the bell rings and the Elimination Chamber is lowered.

Here are our WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 predictions:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Viking Raiders

Michael: This match comes off as filler to me. The Viking Raiders are not on The Usos’ level and are simply the latest team up for a tag title shot to keep things churning. I can’t say what’s next for The Usos after they brush off this minor inconvenience, but a loss to the Viking Experience would come out of left field. (Prediction: The Usos)

Chris: The Usos should win this one, albeit they will do so through underhanded tactics. WWE could put the belts on the Viking Raiders if they want but the Usos and Roman all holding titles as part of the Bloodline seems like something they will want to keep intact until at least WrestleMania. I’m not sure they will have much planned for these belts at WrestleMania, however. (Prediction: The Usos)

Fernando: It’s possible that this is where WWE will begin to show some serious cracks in The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania. An upset win for the Viking Raiders over The Usos would certainly do that. With that said, I think The Usos will keep looking strong ahead of the big event. I expect the champions to retain. (Prediction: The Usos)

Consensus: The Usos

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Fernando: This storyline isn’t dead? Alrighty then. I don’t think Drew McIntyre should be losing any singles match until he gets a WWE Universal Title shot. I have McIntyre winning and hopefully moving on to a big WrestleMania match. No, Happy Corbin doesn’t count. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Chris: I’m expecting this to be a short and dominant win for Drew McIntyre. Reports are he is still rehabbing his injuries at the moment in the hopes that he’ll be fully ready for WrestleMania. This could be as quick as one Claymore Kick and a 1-2-3. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Michael: Drew McIntyre is still working through injuries, so I don’t expect WWE will keep him out there for long. Although Moss has far more upside at this stage in both men’s careers, I think WWE feeds Madcap to McIntyre to give the crowd an exciting and short, dominant win for the former WWE Champion. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Consensus: Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Chris: I don’t see Ronda Rousey losing anytime soon, let alone before her match with Flair at WrestleMania, even if it’s just in a tag match. Rousey will make Deville submit to win things for her team. Flair might attack after the match and get some heat but Rousey will get her hand raised for sure. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey & Naomi)

Michael: The real story here is the WrestleMania feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Neither woman is eating a pin here. Although Rousey losing her return match doesn’t look great on the surface, I think Charlotte Flair scores the win over Naomi to put an even bigger chip on Rousey’s shoulder leading up to their showdown at WM38. (Prediction: Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville)

Fernando: One thing that should be a guarantee with this match is that neither Ronda Rousey nor Charlotte will be taking the pinfall or submission here. This is either gonna be Ronda taking Sonya’s arm home with her, or Naomi getting screwed over by the WWE authority figure one last time before Mania. I’m leaning towards the latter (Prediction: Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville)

Consensus: Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Chris: I’d love to see Lita win this match but it’s not going to happen. As great as it is to see her back, I don’t think Lita is factoring into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania. Lynch vs Charlotte Flair will headline one of the two nights in Dallas, and having Lynch drop the belt the month before just isn’t a decision the company is going to make. Hopefully, this is the start of a full-time or part-time return to the company for her, but Lita is not winning the title here. (Prediction: Becky Lynch)

Michael: Thank goodness Lita was able to put aside her feelings about the regime in Saudi Arabia to take this booking. It will be cool to see Lita challenging for a WWE Women’s Championship for the first time in over a decade, but this is a special attraction match and nothing more. Lita gets her big payday, but Big Time Becks leaves with the gold and goes on to bigger and better things at WrestleMania. (Prediction: Becky Lynch)

Fernando: After lasting longer than most expected in the Royal Rumble, Lita will be getting a world title shot in 2022. This will certainly feel nostalgic for those who are fond of the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era but Becky should get the win here. (Prediction: Becky Lynch)

Consensus: Becky Lynch

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H

Fernando: There are some potential solid options for the mystery participant in this match. I’m gonna guess that it’s Asuka but I won’t pick her to win. I think this will be a win for Bianca to set the stage for a WrestleMania showdown with Becky Lynch (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Michael: The big story here will be the mystery sixth entrant. WWE has several former Women’s Champions sitting on the sidelines and pretty close to returning. Asuka, Bayley and Alexa Bliss could all step up to this challenge to determine Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent. My pick is Asuka, who I think is the “most ready” to return to WWE TV. However, the real star in this match is Bianca Belair, at least she could be, if she was booked properly. WWE cut her legs out last year at SummerSlam and she hasn’t reached the same level since. I see WWE giving Belair another big push and maybe she’ll get revenge on The Man at Mania. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Chris: This is a tough one. It won’t be Doudrop because Lynch just beat her at the Royal Rumble. It won’t be Liv Morgan, because Lynch has already beaten her multiple times and she also just lost to Doudrop on RAW. It won’t be Nikki ASH because it just won’t be. Bianca Belair is a possibility. Behind Rousey, Lynch, and Flair, Bianca is the biggest female star WWE has, so Belair vs Lynch at WrestleMania is a possibility. Ripley winning is also possible. The best odds in this match must belong to TBA, however. There is a reason they aren’t announcing who this person is ahead of time, it’s because they are saving the surprise. In all likelihood, TBA will be Bayley or Asuka. Lacey Evans could be in the mix too. Ultimately, however, I think the most likely scenario is Bayley returning, winning the Chamber, and moving into a WrestleMania storyline with Lynch (Prediction: Bayley)

Consensus: Bianca Belair

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Chris: There can be little debate that Roman Reigns is going to win this match. The only thing left to question is how much will they try and protect Goldberg in the process. Will Reigns have to cheat to win? Will someone interfere? If this is Goldberg’s last match on his WWE contract, he might just get beat clean. The Universal title has been on Roman Reigns for a very long time. He’s not dropping it at Elimination Chamber when he’s got the biggest match of his title reign already booked for WrestleMania. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Fernando: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg in 2022 isn’t exactly music to my ears. Maybe these two can have a short, fast-paced match that is solid enough. Regardless, I’m taking Reigns here as he is destined to meet Brock Lesnar again at WrestleMania (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Michael: This is the final match on Goldberg’s WWE contract. Love him or hate him, you’ve gotta admire his ability to maximize his dollars-to-minutes pay rate. Assuming this is Goldberg’s retirement match, he’s made enough money from this business to go out “the right way” and do the honors for our beloved Tribal Chief. Reigns has a date with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, so there’s no way he’s losing to a part-time legend at Elimination Chamber. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns

Chamber Match for the WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory

Fernando: I expect this to be a good one. Seth Rollins rarely disappoints in the main event and I think he’ll be the star of this match but don’t rule out AJ Styles taking that distinction. Ultimately, I think there’s no way Brock Lesnar gets pinned in back-to-back PPVs. I see a title vs. title match closing out WrestleMania this year (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Michael: We’ve seen the reports about Paul Heyman pushing for a title vs. title match at WrestleMania, when Lesnar and Reigns square off. I also don’t think WWE putting the championship up for grabs in the Elimination Chamber for Lashley to retain. This match was booked so WWE can shake things up one last time before the biggest show of the year. Lashley got another ceremonial title reign to pad out his record, but Brock Lesnar is the real star here and he’ll add another title reign to his own legacy as we jump the final hurdle and see the final destination WWE has planned for Mania. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Chris: If WWE wants a title vs title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar then Lesnar is going to have to win this match. Everything WWE is building right now is about Reigns vs Lesnar so to have Lesnar either pinned or submitted, even if it takes 5 other wrestlers to do it, probably isn’t something that’s going to happen before WrestleMania. If WWE wasn’t going to have Lesnar win this match, they would not have put him in it. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Consensus: Brock Lesnar